Colts Sign 16 Players To Futures Deals

The Indianapolis Colts announced Sunday that they’ve signed 16 players to futures contracts for the 2021 season. They also signed WR Ashton Dulin and DT Taylor Stallworth to one-year extensions.

The full list includes:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Perkins, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants back in 2016. The Giants waived Perkins with a non-football injury designation last year and he later reverted to their injured reserve list.

New York elected to cut Perkins loose and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Lions. He spent some time with the Lions earlier in 2019 before being waived.

Perkins had brief stints with the Jaguars and Ravens before the Colts signed him to their practice squad in November.

In 2019, Perkins appeared in four games for the Lions and rushed for 29 yards on 12 carries and caught one pass for nine yards.