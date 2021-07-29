Colts Sign CB Holton Hill

The Indianapolis Colts announced Thursday that they’ve signed CB Holton Hill to a contract.

We have signed CB Holton Hill.https://t.co/psvIghsktX — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) July 29, 2021

Hill recently worked out for the Cowboys, but it looks like the Colts proved to be his best option.

Hill, 24, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Texas back in May of 2018. He finished his three-year, $1.725 million contract with Minnesota and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Hill appeared in four games for the Vikings and recorded 24 tackles, no interceptions, and three passes defended.