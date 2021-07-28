Colts Sign DE Damontre Moore

The Indianapolis Colts announced Wednesday that they’ve signed DE Damontre Moore to a contract.

The Colts worked out Moore along with LB Davin Bellamy and DE Nick Coe today, according to Aaron Wilson.

Moore, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2013. He lasted over two years in New York before he was waived and later claimed by the Dolphins.

Since then, Moore has played for the Raiders, Seahawks, and Cowboys and even had a stint in the AAF. He signed on with the 49ers in 2019 and was on and off of their active roster before returning to the Seahawks last September.

In 2020, Moore appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks and recorded nine tackles, one sack and a forced fumble.