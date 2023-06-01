Colts Sign DE Genard Avery, Waive RB Darius Hagans

The Colts announced they have signed DE Genard Avery to the roster and waived RB Darius Hagans in a corresponding move.

Hagans was just signed as an undrafted free agent following the draft at the end of April.

Avery, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Browns back in 2018 out of Memphis. He was later traded to the Eagles for a 2021 fourth-round pick.

Avery finished out his four-year, $2.7 million rookie deal and made a base salary of $660,00 for the 2021 season. He signed on with the Steelers last March but was cut loose.

The Buccaneers later signed him and eventually added him to their practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster later on and finished the season on injured reserve.

In 2022, Avery appeared in nine games for the Buccaneers and recorded five total tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack.