Colts Sign Four More Players To Practice Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Indianapolis Colts announced Thursday that they’ve signed DT McTelvin Agim, DE Titus Leo, TE Sean McKeon and G Atonio Mafi to their practice squad.

Here’s the Colts updated practice squad:

  1. QB Jason Bean 
  2. LB Austin Ajiake
  3. LB Liam Anderson
  4. DE Genard Avery
  5. S Marcel Dabo (International)
  6. RB Evan Hull
  7. CB Chris Lammons
  8. WR D.J. Montgomery
  9. CB Jaylin Simpson
  10. CB Ameer Speed
  11. WR Laquon Treadwell
  12. K Spencer Shrader
  13. DT McTelvin Agim
  14. DE Titus Leo
  15. TE Sean McKeon
  16. OL Atonio Mafi

Agim, 26, was a four-year starter at Arkansas. The Broncos selected him with the No. 95 pick in the third round of the 2020 draft. 

He signed a four-year, $4,533,744 rookie contract that included an $857,270 signing bonus.

Agim was eventually waived by the Broncos and subsequently claimed by the Colts, making a brief appearance on the team’s active roster. The Texans brought him on this offseason and he was later among their first roster cuts.

In 2023, Agim appeared in one game for the Colts and recorded two tackles.

