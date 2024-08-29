Colts Sign Four More Players To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts announced Thursday that they’ve signed DT McTelvin Agim, DE Titus Leo, TE Sean McKeon and G Atonio Mafi to their practice squad.

Here’s the Colts updated practice squad:

QB Jason Bean LB Austin Ajiake LB Liam Anderson DE Genard Avery S Marcel Dabo (International) RB Evan Hull CB Chris Lammons WR D.J. Montgomery CB Jaylin Simpson CB Ameer Speed WR Laquon Treadwell K Spencer Shrader DT McTelvin Agim DE Titus Leo TE Sean McKeon OL Atonio Mafi

Agim, 26, was a four-year starter at Arkansas. The Broncos selected him with the No. 95 pick in the third round of the 2020 draft.

He signed a four-year, $4,533,744 rookie contract that included an $857,270 signing bonus.

Agim was eventually waived by the Broncos and subsequently claimed by the Colts, making a brief appearance on the team’s active roster. The Texans brought him on this offseason and he was later among their first roster cuts.

In 2023, Agim appeared in one game for the Colts and recorded two tackles.