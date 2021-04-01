Colts Sign G Chris Reed To One-Year Deal

According to Tom Pelissero, the Colts are signing G Chris Reed to a one-year deal.

Reed should provide some additional depth with starting experience for Indianapolis at guard.

Reed, 28, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State-Mankato back in 2015. He spent his rookie season on the Jaguars’ practice squad and was on and off their roster the next two years.

Reed managed to make the 53-man roster in 2018, but Jacksonville declined to tender him a restricted offer in 2019. The Dolphins later signed him to a two-year, $3 million contract before waiving him in December.

Reed was claimed by the Panthers and had his option picked up for 2020. He was testing the market again as an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

In 2020, Reed appeared in 14 games for the Panthers and made 14 starts at guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 42 guard out of 80 qualifying players.