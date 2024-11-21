Colts Sign G Mark Glowinski

By
Tony Camino
-

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed G Mark Glowinski to their practice squad.

Mark Glowinski

In correspondence, the Colts have released CB Tre Flowers from the practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the Colts’ practice squad: 

  1. QB Jason Bean
  2. S Marcel Dabo (International)
  3. WR D.J. Montgomery
  4. CB Jaylin Simpson
  5. WR Laquon Treadwell
  6. TE Sean McKeon
  7. OL Atonio Mafi
  8. DB Alex Johnson
  9. RB Salvon Ahmed
  10. LB Austin Ajiake
  11. OT Sebastian Gutierrez
  12. G Josh Sills
  13. RB Evan Hull
  14. G Mason Brooks
  15. DT Trysten Hill
  16. DE Derek Rivers
  17. G Mark Glowinski

Glowinski, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2015. He spent two years in Seattle before he was waived and later claimed off waivers by the Colts in 2017.

Glowinski played out the final year of his four-year, $2,625,688 contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year extension in 2019. 

Then in March of 2022, Glowinski signed a three-year deal with the Giants worth $20 million with $11.4 million guaranteed. New York ended up releasing him in March of 2024.

In 2023, Glowinski appeared in 13 games and made six starts at guard for the Giants.

