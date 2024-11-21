Colts Sign G Mark Glowinski

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed G Mark Glowinski to their practice squad.

In correspondence, the Colts have released CB Tre Flowers from the practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the Colts’ practice squad:

Glowinski, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2015. He spent two years in Seattle before he was waived and later claimed off waivers by the Colts in 2017.

Glowinski played out the final year of his four-year, $2,625,688 contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year extension in 2019.

Then in March of 2022, Glowinski signed a three-year deal with the Giants worth $20 million with $11.4 million guaranteed. New York ended up releasing him in March of 2024.

In 2023, Glowinski appeared in 13 games and made six starts at guard for the Giants.