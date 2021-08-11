Colts Sign GM Chris Ballard & HC Frank Reich To Extensions Through 2026

The Indianapolis Colts announced Wednesday that they’ve signed HC Frank Reich and GM Chris Ballard to contract extensions through the 2026 season.

“In Chris Ballard and Frank Reich, we have as great a general manager – head coach combination as there is in the NFL, and I can’t tell you how proud I am to have them leading our franchise,” Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay said. “I truly believe this football team is on the doorstep of great things, and that’s because of the culture both have cultivated in their time with the Horseshoe. Whether we are marching toward the playoffs or facing adversity, whether we are building our roster or making a difference in the community, we have the ideal leaders in Chris and Frank.”

Reich, 59, is a former third-round pick of the Bills back in 1985. He played 14 years in the NFL for the Bills, Panthers, Jets and Lions.

Reich began his coaching career with the Colts as an offensive coaching staff assistant back in 2008. He worked his way up to WRs coach before taking jobs with the Cardinals and Chargers.

The Eagles hired him as their offensive coordinator in 2016 under Doug Pederson. He left in 2018 to take the head coaching job with the Colts.

For his career, Reich has a record of 28-20 (58.3 percent) with two playoff appearances.

Ballard, 52, began working as a college coach in 1994 before being hired by the Bears as an area scout in 2001. He spent 12 years with Chicago before joining the Chiefs as their director of player personnel for the 2013 season.

After four years in Kansas City, the Colts opted to hire him as their GM in 2017.

Since being hired as the team’s GM, the Colts are 32-32, which includes two playoff appearances.