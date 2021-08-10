Colts Sign LB Curtis Bolton, Waive OT Jake Benzinger

The Colts announced they have signed LB Curtis Bolton and waived OT Jake Benzinger in a corresponding move.

We have signed LB Curtis Bolton and waived T Jake Benzinger. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 10, 2021

Bolton, 25, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma in 2019. He was waived with an injury designation coming out of camp, though, and reverted to injured reserve.

The Packers released him last October and he joined the Texans practice squad. He signed a futures deal with Houston for the 2021 season before being released.

Bolton has yet to appear in an NFL game.