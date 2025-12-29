Colts Sign QB Seth Henigan

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed QB Seth Henigan to the practice squad.

Henigan, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 78th-ranked quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class out of Denton, Texas. He committed to Memphis and was a four-year starter with the Tigers, earning second-team All-AAC in 2023 and third-team All-AAC in 2024.

The Jaguars signed him as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft. He was among their final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad. Jacksonville released him at the end of September 2025.

In his collegiate career, Henigan appeared in 50 games and completed 64 percent of passes for 14,266 yards, 104 touchdowns and 31 interceptions. He also rushed for 900 yards and 10 touchdowns.