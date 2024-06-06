Colts Sign Second-Round WR Adonai Mitchell, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Indianapolis Colts announced they signed second-round WR Adonai Mitchell to a rookie contract.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Laiatu Latu
|DE
|Signed
|2
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|Signed
|3
|Matt Goncalves
|OT
|Signed
|4
|Tanor Bortolini
|C
|Signed
|5
|Anthony Gould
|WR
|Signed
|5
|Jaylon Carlies
|S
|Signed
|5
|Jaylin Simpson
|S
|Signed
|6
|Micah Abraham
|CB
|Signed
|7
|Jonah Laulu
|DT
|Signed
Mitchell, 22, was a one-year starter at Texas and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2023.
The No. 52 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $7,386,082 contract that includes a $2,191,696 signing bonus and will carry a $1,342,924 cap figure for the 2024 season.
Lance Zierlein compares him to George Pickens.
During his three-year college career, Mitchell appeared in 35 games and recorded 93 receptions for 1,405 yards (15.1 YPC) and 18 touchdowns.
