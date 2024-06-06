Colts Sign Second-Round WR Adonai Mitchell, Wrap Up Draft Class

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Indianapolis Colts announced they signed second-round WR Adonai Mitchell to a rookie contract.

Indianapolis has now signed all nine of their picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.

This leaves just two unsigned draft picks from the Colts’ 2024 class:

Round Player Pos. Note
1 Laiatu Latu DE Signed
2 Adonai Mitchell WR Signed
3 Matt Goncalves OT Signed
4 Tanor Bortolini C Signed
5 Anthony Gould WR Signed
5 Jaylon Carlies S Signed
5 Jaylin Simpson S Signed
6 Micah Abraham CB Signed
7 Jonah Laulu DT Signed

 

Mitchell, 22, was a one-year starter at Texas and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2023. 

The No. 52 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $7,386,082 contract that includes a $2,191,696 signing bonus and will carry a $1,342,924 cap figure for the 2024 season.

Lance Zierlein compares him to George Pickens. 

During his three-year college career, Mitchell appeared in 35 games and recorded 93 receptions for 1,405 yards (15.1 YPC) and 18 touchdowns.

