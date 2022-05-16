Colts Sign Second-Round WR Alec Pierce

The Indianapolis Colts announced Monday that they’ve signed second-round WR Alec Pierce to a four-year contract.
This leaves just two unsigned draft picks from the Colts’ 2022 class:
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|2
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|Signed
|3
|Jelani Woods
|TE
|3
|Bernhard Raimann
|OT
|3
|Nick Cross
|S
|Signed
|5
|Eric Johnson
|DT
|Signed
|6
|Andrew Ogletree
|TE
|Signed
|6
|Curtis Brooks
|DT
|Signed
|7
|Rodney Thomas II
|S
|Signed
Pierce, 22, was a Second Team All-AAC selection in 2021. He led the team in receiving in two of his four years at Cincinnati and also practiced at linebacker as a freshman. The Colts used the No. 53 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
He’s projected to sign a four-year $6,601,342 contract that includes a $1,980,976 signing bonus.
During his four years with Cincinnatti, Pierce had 106 receptions for 1,851 yards (17.5 YPC) and 13 touchdowns.
