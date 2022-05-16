Colts Sign Second-Round WR Alec Pierce

The Indianapolis Colts announced Monday that they’ve signed second-round WR Alec Pierce to a four-year contract.

This leaves just two unsigned draft picks from the Colts’ 2022 class:

Rd Player Pos. Note 2 Alec Pierce WR Signed 3 Jelani Woods TE 3 Bernhard Raimann OT 3 Nick Cross S Signed 5 Eric Johnson DT Signed 6 Andrew Ogletree TE Signed 6 Curtis Brooks DT Signed 7 Rodney Thomas II S Signed

Pierce, 22, was a Second Team All-AAC selection in 2021. He led the team in receiving in two of his four years at Cincinnati and also practiced at linebacker as a freshman. The Colts used the No. 53 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s projected to sign a four-year $6,601,342 contract that includes a $1,980,976 signing bonus.

During his four years with Cincinnatti, Pierce had 106 receptions for 1,851 yards (17.5 YPC) and 13 touchdowns.