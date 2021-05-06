Colts Sign Seventh-Round WR Mike Strachan

The Colts have signed seventh-round WR Mike Strachan to his rookie deal, per his agent.

Strachan becomes the second rookie to sign with Indianapolis today.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Kwity Paye EDGE 2 Dayo Odeyingbo EDGE 4 Kylen Gransen TE 5 Shawn Davis S 6 Sam Ehlinger QB 7 Mike Strachan WR Signed 7 Will Fries OL Signed

Strachan, 23, was drafted by the Colts in the seventh round out of Division-II Charleston (WV). He is expected to sign a four-year, $3,594,832 rookie contract that includes a $114,832 signing bonus.

During his college career, Strachan caught 127 passes for 2,332 yards and 27 touchdowns in 22 starts in two seasons.