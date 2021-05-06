Colts Sign Seventh-Round WR Mike Strachan

The Colts have signed seventh-round WR Mike Strachan to his rookie deal, per his agent.
Strachan becomes the second rookie to sign with Indianapolis today.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Kwity Paye
|EDGE
|2
|Dayo Odeyingbo
|EDGE
|4
|Kylen Gransen
|TE
|5
|Shawn Davis
|S
|6
|Sam Ehlinger
|QB
|7
|Mike Strachan
|WR
|Signed
|7
|Will Fries
|OL
|Signed
Strachan, 23, was drafted by the Colts in the seventh round out of Division-II Charleston (WV). He is expected to sign a four-year, $3,594,832 rookie contract that includes a $114,832 signing bonus.
During his college career, Strachan caught 127 passes for 2,332 yards and 27 touchdowns in 22 starts in two seasons.
