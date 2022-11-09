Colts Sign TE Darrell Daniels To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed TE Darrell Daniels to the practice squad.
We have signed TE Darrell Daniels to the practice squad and placed RB D’Vonte Price on the Practice Squad Injured list.
Indianapolis made room by placing RB D’Vonte Price on the practice squad injured list, which functions similarly to injured reserve.
Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:
- DE Kameron Cline
- OT Jordan Murray
- DT Curtis Brooks
- TE Nikola Kalinic
- WR Ethan Fernea
- RB D’Vonte Price (Injured
- LB Segun Olubi
- DB Marcel Dabo (International)
- RB Phillip Lindsay
- DB Darrell Baker
- DB Henry Black
- G Arlington Hambright
- WR Dezmon Patmon
- WR Vyncint Smith
- LB Forrest Rhyne
- RB Jordan Wilkins
- TE Darrell Daniels
Daniels, 27, wound up signing on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Washington back in 2017. Indianapolis later traded Daniels to the Seahawks in return for Marcus Johnson coming out of the preseason.
Daniels was on and off of the Seahawks’ roster in 2018 before being claimed off waivers by the Cardinals toward the end of the year. Arizona re-signed him to a one-year exclusive rights deal before bringing him back on a one-year contract in 2021.
The Texans signed Daniels to a one-year deal for the 2022 season in May but released him in June.
In 2021, Daniels appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals and caught one pass for no yards.
