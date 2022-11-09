Colts Sign TE Darrell Daniels To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed TE Darrell Daniels to the practice squad.

We have signed TE Darrell Daniels to the practice squad and placed RB D’Vonte Price on the Practice Squad Injured list. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 9, 2022

Indianapolis made room by placing RB D’Vonte Price on the practice squad injured list, which functions similarly to injured reserve.

Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:

DE Kameron Cline OT Jordan Murray DT Curtis Brooks TE Nikola Kalinic WR Ethan Fernea RB D’Vonte Price (Injured LB Segun Olubi DB Marcel Dabo (International) RB Phillip Lindsay DB Darrell Baker DB Henry Black G Arlington Hambright WR Dezmon Patmon WR Vyncint Smith LB Forrest Rhyne RB Jordan Wilkins TE Darrell Daniels

Daniels, 27, wound up signing on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Washington back in 2017. Indianapolis later traded Daniels to the Seahawks in return for Marcus Johnson coming out of the preseason.

Daniels was on and off of the Seahawks’ roster in 2018 before being claimed off waivers by the Cardinals toward the end of the year. Arizona re-signed him to a one-year exclusive rights deal before bringing him back on a one-year contract in 2021.

The Texans signed Daniels to a one-year deal for the 2022 season in May but released him in June.

In 2021, Daniels appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals and caught one pass for no yards.