Colts Sign TE Kylen Granson, QB Sam Ehlinger, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Colts announced they have signed fourth-round TE Kylen Granson and sixth-round QB Sam Ehlinger.

This officially wraps up Indianapolis’ seven-player draft class.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Kwity Paye EDGE Signed 2 Dayo Odeyingbo EDGE Signed 4 Kylen Granson TE Signed 5 Shawn Davis S Signed 6 Sam Ehlinger QB Signed 7 Mike Strachan WR Signed 7 Will Fries OL Signed

Granson, 23, was drafted by the Colts in the fourth round out of SMU. He’s expected to sign a four-year deal worth $4,186,369 that also includes a signing bonus of $706,369.

During his college career, Granson caught 129 passes for 1,879 yards (14.6 YPC) and 16 touchdowns in 41 games.

Ehlinger, 22, was a four-year starter at Texas. He earned second-team All-Big12 honors last season and was an honorable mention in 2018-2019.

Ehlinger is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $3,610,707 that also includes a $130,707 signing bonus.

During his four-year college career at Texas, Ehlinger completed 62.5 percent of his pass attempts for 11,436 yards, 94 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions. He also rushed 554 times for 1,907 yards and 33 touchdowns in 46 career games.