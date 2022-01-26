Colts Sign TE Nikola Kalinic To Futures Deal

Colts’ owner Jim Irsay announced that they have signed TE Nikola Kalinic to a futures deal on Wednesday.

Signing tight end Nikola Kalinic to a reserve/future contract.. pic.twitter.com/WM0w8zygM5 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) January 26, 2022

Kalinic, 25, is a former second-round pick by the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2019.

During his two-year career, Kalinic appeared in 30 games for the Tiger-Cats and recorded 23 receptions for 192 yards (8.3 YPC) and two touchdowns.