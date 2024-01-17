Colts Sign WR Terrell Bynum To Futures Deal

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed WR Terrell Bynum to a futures contract.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Bynum, 25, signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of USC following the 2023 NFL Draft. Los Angeles waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

He spent the season there before being let go this month.

In 2023, Bynum appeared in one game for the Chargers but didn’t record any stats.