Colts Signed DT DeForest Buckner To Two-Year, $46M Extension

According to Adam Schefter, the Indianapolis Colts have signed veteran DT DeForest Buckner to a two-year, $46 million extension.

The deal locks Buckner up through the 2026 season after he had previously been set to enter a contract year.

It also gives him a well-earned raise to keep his salary in line with the exploding market for defensive tackles.

Buckner, 30, is a former first-round pick of the 49ers back in 2016 out of Oregon. He was in the final year of his four-year, $18.19 million contract when the 49ers picked up his fifth-year option.

San Francisco traded Buckner to the Colts for a first-round pick in 2020. Indianapolis promptly signed Buckner to a four-year, $84 million extension.

He was due $20.25 million in the final year of the deal.

In 2023, Buckner appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and recorded 81 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two forced fumbles, one recovery returned for a touchdown, and seven pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 12 interior defender out of 130 qualifying players.