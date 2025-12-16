Colts Signed Three To PS Including OL Bill Murray

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed G LaDarius Henderson, G Bill Murray and T Zach Thomas to the practice squad.

we have signed G LaDarius Henderson, G Bill Murray and T Zach Thomas to the practice squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 16, 2025

Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:

RB Ulysses Bentley IV TE Sean McKeon DE Durrell Nchami WR Coleman Owen DT Tim Smith S Ben Nikkel DB Mike Hilton (Injured) T Bayron Matos (International)

LB Seth Coleman DB Trey Washington DE Viliami Fehoko WR Eli Pancol DT Chris Wormley DB Troy Pride C Jimmy Morrissey OL Bill Murray OL Ladarius Henderson OT Zach Thomas

Murray, 28, wound up going undrafted out of William & Mary in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Patriots.

Unfortunately, Murray was waived coming out of training camp and later re-signed to the team’s practice squad. He appeared for one game in 2022 but did not play in 2023 and was waived.

The Bears signed Murray to their practice squad and eventually elevated him to the active roster. He was re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2025 but was let go during roster cuts with an injury. He had another short stint on the Patriots’ practice squad.

In 2024, Murray appeared in three games for the Bears.