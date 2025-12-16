Colts Signed Three To PS Including OL Bill Murray

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed G LaDarius Henderson, G Bill Murray and T Zach Thomas to the practice squad. 

Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes: 

  1. RB Ulysses Bentley IV
  2. TE Sean McKeon
  3. DE Durrell Nchami
  4. WR Coleman Owen
  5. DT Tim Smith
  6. S Ben Nikkel
  7. DB Mike Hilton (Injured)
  8. T Bayron Matos (International)
  9. LB Seth Coleman
  10. DB Trey Washington
  11. DE Viliami Fehoko
  12. WR Eli Pancol
  13. DT Chris Wormley
  14. DB Troy Pride
  15. C Jimmy Morrissey
  16. OL Bill Murray
  17. OL Ladarius Henderson
  18. OT Zach Thomas

Murray, 28, wound up going undrafted out of William & Mary in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Patriots.

Unfortunately, Murray was waived coming out of training camp and later re-signed to the team’s practice squad. He appeared for one game in 2022 but did not play in 2023 and was waived.

The Bears signed Murray to their practice squad and eventually elevated him to the active roster. He was re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2025 but was let go during roster cuts with an injury. He had another short stint on the Patriots’ practice squad. 

In 2024, Murray appeared in three games for the Bears.

