Colts Signing CB Tony Brown

Per team owner Jim Irsay, the Colts are signing free-agent CB Tony Brown to a contract for the 2022 season.

Signing free agent cornerback Tony Brown.. pic.twitter.com/WZCYmXJY9j — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) March 8, 2022

Brown, 26, originally signed on with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama back in 2018. He was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed on with the Packers’ practice squad soon after.

Brown was later added to the Packers’ active roster before being waived and later claimed by the Bengals in 2019. Cincinnati brought him back on a one-year contract for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Brown appeared in 13 games for the Bengals and recorded 11 tackles, no interceptions, and a pass defense.