Colts Signing DL Al-Quadin Muhammad

Adam Schefter reports that the Colts are signing DL Al-Quadin Muhammad to a one-year deal on Friday.

Muhammad was set to visit the Jets in the near future, but it appears the Colts stepped up to close the deal.

Muhammad, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He made the team’s 53-man roster during his rookie season, but was waived by New Orleans coming out of the preseason and later claimed off of waivers by the Colts.

Muhammad was on and off of the Colts’ roster early but eventually returned to Indianapolis on a one-year, $3.4 million deal. The Bears signed him to a two-year, $10 million contract last year, but opted to release him this past February.

In 2022, Muhammad appeared 16 games for the Bears and recorded 29 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble.