Colts Signing DT Neville Gallimore

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Colts are signing DT Neville Gallimore to a one-year contract for the 2025 season.
Gallimore, 28, was a third-round pick out of Oklahoma back in 2020. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $4,680,449, including a $963,964 signing bonus, $963,964 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,170,112.
Gallimore was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time last offseason and was expected to sign with the Dolphins, yet a deal never came to fruition.
Gallimore later agreed to a one-year deal with the Rams.
In 2024, Gallimore appeared in 17 games for the Rams and recorded 19 tackles and no sacks.
