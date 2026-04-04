AFC Notes: Jeremiyah Love, Josh Downs, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts WR Josh Downs had a dip in production last season following the selection of TE Tyler Warren in the 2025 NFL Draft. Indianapolis GM Chris Ballard said they expect to get Downs more involved next season.

“I think getting lost in this a little bit is … Josh Downs,” Ballard said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “I think Josh Downs is freaking good. I do. I’ve always thought he’s good. I think allowing him some more opportunities, we’re going to see some of the special stuff you’ve seen in the past, but more.”

Jaguars

The Jaguars retained OC Grant Udinski and DC Anthony Campanile this offseason. Jacksonville HC Liam Coen feels it’s important to bring both of them back and have continuity with their systems.

“It was really important not to have re-teach systems and schemes and techniques,” Coen said, via Ryan O’Halloran. “It will hopefully allow us to start a little faster this offseason.”

Coen said Udinski will have more responsibility with playcalling going forward.

“He’ll probably do a little more in terms of the preseason (game) calling (plays) and giving him more of those ops,” Coen said, via O’Halloran. “I gave him one (game) last year and a little bit of Pittsburgh.”

Titans

Titans HC Robert Saleh talked about the top three edge rushers on the board and RB Jeremiyah Love in terms of who would be able to make an immediate impact for the team.

“I think when you look at all the different gamechangers that are at the top of the draft, whether it’s the three big pass rushers that everyone talks about, or Jeremiyah (Love), they can all change a game in one play.” Saleh said, via Titans Wire. “They’re impactful players.”