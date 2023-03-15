Colts Signing DT Taven Bryan To One-Year, $4.5M Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Colts have agreed to terms with DT Taven Bryan on a one-year, $4.5 million deal.

Bryan, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2018. He finished his four-year, $10,154,945 contract and signed on with the Browns last offseason.

In 2022, Bryan appeared in 16 games for the Browns and recorded 26 tackles, two tackles for loss, three sacks, and one pass defense.