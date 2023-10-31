Colts Signing G Jack Anderson To Active Roster

Ian Rapoport reports that the Colts are signing G Jack Anderson from the practice squad to the active roster.

Anderson, 25, was drafted by the Bills in the seventh round out of Texas Tech in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $3,583,742 that also included a $103,742 signing bonus.

However, the Bills waived him coming out of the preseason and later brought him back to the practice squad. He later caught on with the Eagles, but was waived at the start of the season and claimed by the Giants.

In 2022, Anderson appeared in 12 games for the Giants, making two starts for them. He caught on with the Colts practice squad ahead of the 2023 season.

During his four-year college career, Anderson started all 38 games he played at right guard for Texas Tech. He was a freshman All-American and twice named to the All-Big 12 team.