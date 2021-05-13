Colts Signing K Eddy Pineiro To One-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Colts are signing free-agent K Eddy Pineiro to a one-year deal on Thursday.

Indianapolis brought Pineiro in for a workout last week. (NFLTR)

Pineiro, 25, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2018. He was, unfortunately, placed on injured reserve with a groin injury coming out of the preseason and missed the entire year.

The Raiders traded him during the offseason to the Bears and he was named the winner of the team’s kicking competition that summer. He missed the entire 2020 season with another groin injury

In 2019, Pineiro appeared in all 16 games for the Bears and made 23-28 field-goal attempts (82.1 percent) and converted 27-29 extra points.