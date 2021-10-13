Colts Signing K Michael Badgley To Practice Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero are reporting that the Colts are signing kicker Michael Badgley to their practice following his workout for the team on Wednesday.

Mike Badgley

Rapoport says that if Rodrigo Blankenship is unable to play in Week 6 due to the hip injury he’s dealing with, the Colts would promote Badgley to their active roster.

The Colts will need to make a corresponding roster move, as they’re currently over the practice squad limit:

  1. WR Tarik Black
  2. DT Kameron Cline
  3. TE Farrod Green
  4. WR DeMichael Harris
  5. C Joey Hunt
  6. RB Deon Jackson
  7. LB Malik Jefferson
  8. T Carter O’Donnell
  9. WR Keke Coutee
  10. DB Marvell Tell
  11. OT Anthony Coyle
  12. DB Chris Wilcox
  13. S Ibraheim Campbell (Injured)
  14. DB Jordan Lucas
  15. TE Michael Jacobson
  16. OT Greg Senat
  17. DT Antwaun Woods
  18. K Michael Badgley

Badgely, 26, originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Miami in 2018, but Indianapolis waived him before the season began.

Badgley signed with the Chargers in October of 2018, where he spent the next three seasons as the primary kicker.

This past offseason, Los Angeles tendered Badgley a qualifying offer, and Badgley re-signed with the team on a one-year, $1.1 million deal. He signed on with the Titans back in September but was released after a week. 

In 2020, Badgley played in 16 games making 24 of 33 field-goal attempts.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply