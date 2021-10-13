Colts Signing K Michael Badgley To Practice Squad

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero are reporting that the Colts are signing kicker Michael Badgley to their practice following his workout for the team on Wednesday.

Rapoport says that if Rodrigo Blankenship is unable to play in Week 6 due to the hip injury he’s dealing with, the Colts would promote Badgley to their active roster.

The Colts will need to make a corresponding roster move, as they’re currently over the practice squad limit:

WR Tarik Black DT Kameron Cline TE Farrod Green WR DeMichael Harris C Joey Hunt RB Deon Jackson LB Malik Jefferson T Carter O’Donnell WR Keke Coutee DB Marvell Tell OT Anthony Coyle DB Chris Wilcox S Ibraheim Campbell (Injured) DB Jordan Lucas TE Michael Jacobson OT Greg Senat DT Antwaun Woods K Michael Badgley

Badgely, 26, originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Miami in 2018, but Indianapolis waived him before the season began.

Badgley signed with the Chargers in October of 2018, where he spent the next three seasons as the primary kicker.

This past offseason, Los Angeles tendered Badgley a qualifying offer, and Badgley re-signed with the team on a one-year, $1.1 million deal. He signed on with the Titans back in September but was released after a week.

In 2020, Badgley played in 16 games making 24 of 33 field-goal attempts.