Colts Signing LB Buddy Johnson Off Cowboys PS

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reports the Colts are signing LB Buddy Johnson off the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Johnson, 26, was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth round out of Texas A&M in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4 million rookie deal when Pittsburgh waived him during final roster cuts.

The 49ers signed him to their practice squad in September 2022 and he briefly caught on with the Bears before later being waived by the team. He then joined the Cowboys’ practice squad in 2023 and has bounced between their active roster and practice squad since then.

In 2025, Johnson has appeared in one game for the Cowboys.