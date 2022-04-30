Colts Signing QB Jack Coan & T Ryan Van Demark

Tom Pelissero reports that the Colts have signed undrafted QB Jack Coan, who played for Wisconsin and then Notre Dame during his college career.

Pelissero also reports that the team is signing undrafted Connecticut T Ryan Van Demark to a deal that includes $175,000 fully guaranteed.

Coan, 23, played four years at Wisconsin before ultimately transferring to Notre Dame for his final collegiate season.

During his five-year college career, Coan threw for 6,429 yards and completed 66.9 percent of his passes to go with 48 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He started 31 games and appeared in 38 of them during his tenure with the Badgers and Fighting Irish.