Colts Signing OT Jared Veldheer To PS, Cut S Brandon Wilson

According to Tom Pelissero, the Colts are signing OT Jared Veldheer to the practice squad.

Pelissero says Veldheer is coming out of retirement again to join the Colts. He had a workout with the team earlier this week.

In a corresponding move, the Colts cut S Brandon Wilson.

Veldheer, 36, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2010. After four years in Oakland, Veldheer signed a five-year, $35 million contract that included $10.5 million guaranteed with the Cardinals in March of 2014.

The Cardinals later traded Veldheer to the Broncos in exchange for a sixth-round pick. He made a base salary of $6.5 million for the 2018 season.

The Patriots then signed Veldheer to a one-year, $6.5 million deal but he retired a few months later. Vehldeer was claimed off of waivers by the Packers after he came out of retirement and was released by the Patriots.

Veldheer expressed a desire to keep playing in 2020 and was set to join the Cowboys, but once again changed his mind and opted to stay retired. However, he officially signed with the Colts’ practice squad before joining the Packers. He officially retired back in 2021.

In 2020, Veldheer appeared in one game for the Colts, making a start for them.

Wilson, 29, was drafted in the sixth round in 2017 out of Houston by the Bengals. The Bengals waived him as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit and later re-signed him to their practice squad once he cleared waivers.

The Bengals brought Wilson back on an exclusive rights contract before tendering him an offer in April of 2020 as a restricted free agent. From there, Wilson agreed to a two-year extension with the Bengals.

He played out that deal and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he caught on with the Colts practice squad earlier this season.

In 2021, Wilson appeared in nine games for the Bengals and recorded five tackles and no interceptions.