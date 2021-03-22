Colts Signing OT Sam Tevi

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Colts are signing former Chargers OT Sam Tevi to a contract on Monday.

Pelissero mentions that Tevi could get an opportunity to be the Colts’ left tackle in 2021.

Tevi, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Chargers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.56 million contract with Los Angeles.

Tevi was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the firs time in his NFL career.

In 2020, Tevi appeared in 14 games for the Chargers, making 14 starts for them at tackle.