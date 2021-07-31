Colts Signing QB Brett Hundley

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Saturday that they are signing QB Brett Hundley.

We have signed QB Brett Hundley and DT Joey Ivie. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) July 31, 2021

This signing follows news that QB Carson Wentz has suffered a foot injury that will keep him out for an amount of time that is yet to be determined.

Hundley, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Packers back in 2015. He was traded to the Seahawks in 2018 for a sixth-round pick.

Hundley played out the final year of his four-year, $2.504 million contract that included a $223,632 signing bonus before signing a one-year contract with the Cardinals in 2019. He returned to Arizona last on a one-year deal.

In 2019, Hundley appeared in three games for the Cardinals and completed 5 of 11 pass attempts for 49 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions. He also rushed for 41 yards.