Colts Signing QB Brett Rypien To Practice Squad

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Colts plan to sign veteran QB Brett Rypien to their practice squad.

This comes after Anthony Richardson was placed on injured reserve with his eye injury, giving Indianapolis some depth at quarterback.

Tom Pelissero notes that Riley Leonard will be the Colts’ primary backup in Week 7.

Rypien, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Boise State in 2019 before signing a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Broncos. Denver waived Rypien coming out of the preseason before re-signing him to their practice squad soon after.

The Broncos promoted Rypien to their active roster but waived him and re-signed him to their taxi squad. He was cut coming out of training camp before returning to the practice squad. He was on and off the active roster a couple of times during the season.

The Broncos decided not to offer Rypien a restricted free-agent tender in 2023, and he caught on with the Rams in May. He was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad before he later joined the Seahawks. The Jets signed him off of Seattle’s practice squad in November.

Rypien signed a one-year contract with the Bears but was among the final cuts after training camp. He caught on with the Vikings back in January of 2025 but was released near the end of camp before signing with Cincinnati’s practice squad. He was later promoted to the active roster.

Cincinnati cut him loose last week.

In 2025, Rypien has appeared in one game for the Bengals.