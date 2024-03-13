Colts Signing QB Joe Flacco To One-Year Deal

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Colts are signing veteran QB Joe Flacco to a one-year contract worth up to $8.7 million.
The contract includes $4.5 million guaranteed.
Flacco, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2008. The Broncos agreed to trade a 2019 fourth-round pick to the Ravens for Flacco.
Flacco was in the fourth year of a six-year, $125 million contract that contained $44 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $20.25 million for 2020 when Denver released him with a failed physical designation.
He signed a one-year contract worth $1.5 million worth up to $4.5 million with the Jets in 2020 before joining the Eagles last offseason. Philadelphia traded him to the Jets ahead of the deadline for a conditional sixth-round pick.
Flacco later re-signed with the Jets on a one-year, $3.5 million deal last year. He signed on with the Browns during the season.
We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2024 NFL Free Agents list.
