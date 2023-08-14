Colts Signing S Ronnie Harrison To One-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Colts are signing S Ronnie Harrison to a one-year deal.

He was in town for a workout today and evidently did well enough to earn a contract.

Harrison, 26, was selected with the No. 93 overall pick in the third round out of Alabama by the Jaguars in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $3,263,032 contract that includes an $803,032 signing bonus.

Harrison was in the third year of his rookie deal when the Jaguars traded him to the Browns heading into the 2020 season. He returned to Cleveland on a one-year deal in 2022 after playing out his rookie contract.

In 2022, Harrison appeared in 16 games for the Browns and recorded 24 total tackles, 0.5 sacks and one pass deflection.

We have him listed in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.