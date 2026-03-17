Colts Signing Two Players Including DT Jerry Tillery

Joel A. Erickson reports the Colts are signing former Chiefs DT Jerry Tillery.
Erickson adds the Colts are also signing Notre Dame basketball player Carson Towt as a TE.
Tillery, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2019 out of Notre Dame. He was in the fourth year of his four-year, $11,422,158 contract that included $10,002,591 guaranteed when the Chargers waived him.
The Raiders claimed Tillery off waivers and he finished out the year in Las Vegas before re-signing with the team on a one-year deal. Las Vegas cut him loose and he caught on with the Vikings to a one-year deal for 2024.
From there, Tillery signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs for the 2025 season.
In 2025, Tillery appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and recorded 20 tackles, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
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