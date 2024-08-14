Colts Signing WR Greg Ward

James Boyd of The Athletic reports that the Colts are signing WR Greg Ward.

Ward, 29, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Houston, converting from quarterback to receiver. He was among Philadelphia’s final roster cuts during his rookie season in 2017 and signed on with their practice squad.

From there, Ward was on and off the Eagles’ taxi squad before securing a roster spot and eventually returning to Philadelphia on an exclusive rights deal.

The Eagles re-signed Ward but placed him on injured reserve coming out of the preseason. They released him from IR with a settlement and signed him to their practice squad once more in October of 2022.

Ward most recently worked out for the Steelers back in July.

In 2021, Ward appeared in all 17 games and caught seven passes for 95 yards receiving and three touchdowns.