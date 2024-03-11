Colts Signing WR Michael Pittman Jr To Three-Year Deal Worth Up To $71.5M

Jordan Schultz reports that the Colts are signing franchise WR Michael Pittman Jr to a three-year extension worth up to $71.5 million.
According to Schultz, the contract includes $46 million guaranteed.
The Colts placed the franchise tag on Pittman Jr a few weeks ago to keep him off the market. However, Ian Rapoport mentions that the two sides were close to a deal at the time and it looks like they were able to hammer out the details before free agency.
The franchise tag would have cost the Colts $21.816 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.
Pittman, 26, attended USC before the Colts traded up to select him in the 2020 NFL Draft. He just finished out a four-year, $8,612,849 rookie contract that included a $3,823,890 signing bonus.
In 2023, Pittman appeared in 16 games for the Colts and caught 109 passes for 1,152 yards receiving and four touchdowns.
