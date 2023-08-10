Colts Starting QB Anthony Richardson In Preseason Opener

Colts HC Shane Steichen revealed first-round QB Anthony Richardson would get the start in the team’s first preseason game against the Bills, per Joel Erickson.

Richardson has been alternating first-team reps with QB Gardner Minshew during training camp so far. It’s not a surprise that the Colts want to get him as many quality reps in the preseason as possible, however.

The Colts have not tipped their hand as to who will be under center for them when the regular season begins but it’s notable that owner Jim Irsay said Richardson “has to play to get better.”

Richardson, 21, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. He was selected by the Colts with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Richardson signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract that includes a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

During his three years at Florida, Richardson started in ten of his 22 games, completing 56.5 percent of his passes for 3,105 yards to go with 24 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,116 yards and 12 touchdowns.