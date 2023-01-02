Colts Starting QB Sam Ehlinger In Week 18

Colts interim HC Jeff Saturday announced QB Sam Ehlinger will start the season finale against the Texans in Week 18, per Mike Chappell.

Ehlinger replaced veteran QB Nick Foles when he went down in Week 17 and Saturday said he’s too sore to play this coming week.

It will be Ehlinger’s third start of the season as QB Matt Ryan remains on the bench, though he’ll be available as the backup should something happen to Ehlinger.

Ehlinger, 24, was a four-year starter at Texas, earning second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2020 and honorable mention in 2018-2019.

Ehlinger was selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft and signed a four-year deal worth $3,610,707 that also includes a $130,707 signing bonus.

In 2022, Ehlinger has appeared in three games for the Colts and completed 41-66 pass attempts (61.1 percent) for 364 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He’s added 12 rush attempts for 66 yards.