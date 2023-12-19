Colts Suspend WR Isaiah McKenzie & CB Tony Brown Three Games

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have suspended WR Isaiah McKenzie and CB Tony Brown each for three games due to conduct detrimental to the team, per James Boyd.

Both players were healthy scratches this past weekend and both will now miss the remainder of the regular season.

McKenzie, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Broncos back in 2017. He was in the second year of his rookie contract when the Broncos waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to their practice squad.

McKenzie was on and off of the Broncos’ active roster before eventually being claimed by the Bills in 2018. Buffalo re-signed him to a one-year contract in 2020 and then gave him a two-year contract in 2021.

However, he was cut following the 2022 season. The Colts signed him to a contract earlier this summer.

In 2023, McKenzie appeared in 13 games for the Colts and caught 11 passes on 14 targets for 82 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He added three carries for 14 yards, 23 punt returns for 204 yards and six kickoff returns for 152 yards.

Brown, 28, originally signed on with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama back in 2018. He was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed on with the Packers’ practice squad soon after.

Brown was later added to the Packers’ active roster before being waived and later claimed by the Bengals in 2019. Cincinnati brought him back on a one-year contract for the 2020 season.

Brown joined the Colts last year and was re-signed this past offseason.

In 2023, Brown appeared in 12 games for the Colts and recorded 10 total tackles, one forced fumble, one interception and one pass deflection.