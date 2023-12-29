Colts TE Andrew Ogletree Arrested On Domestic Battery Charge

According to Joel A. Erickson, Hendricks County Jail records show that Colts TE Andrew Ogletree was arrested on Dec. 29 and charged with “domestic battery, committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, knowing child present and might be able to see/hear.”

The Colts issued the following statement regarding Ogletree:

“We are aware of the disturbing allegations involving Drew Ogletree. The team takes these matters seriously. We have notified the NFL and are in the process of gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Ogletree was placed on injured reserve with a torn ACL back in August.

Ogletree, 25, was a sixth-round pick of the Colts in the 2022 draft. He signed a four-year, $3,838,188 million contract that included a $178,188 signing bonus.

In 2023, Ogletree appeared in 12 games for the Colts and caught nine passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns.