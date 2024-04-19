Colts TE Drew Ogletree Removed From Commissioner’s Exempt List

By
Nate Bouda
-

On Friday, Colts GM Chris Ballard announced that TE Drew Ogletree is off the commissioner’s exempt list and has returned to the team, per Joel A. Erickson

"<strongOgletree was placed on the commissioner’s list after he was charged with “domestic battery, committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, knowing child present and might be able to see/hear.”

The Charges were later dropped in the case.

Ogletree was placed on injured reserve with a torn ACL last August. 

Ogletree, 25, was a sixth-round pick of the Colts in the 2022 draft. He signed a four-year, $3,838,188 million contract that included a $178,188 signing bonus. 

In 2023, Ogletree appeared in 12 games for the Colts and caught nine passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns.

