Colts TE Drew Ogletree Removed From Commissioner’s Exempt List

On Friday, Colts GM Chris Ballard announced that TE Drew Ogletree is off the commissioner’s exempt list and has returned to the team, per Joel A. Erickson.

Ogletree was placed on the commissioner’s list after he was charged with “domestic battery, committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, knowing child present and might be able to see/hear.”

The Charges were later dropped in the case.

Ogletree was placed on injured reserve with a torn ACL last August.

Ogletree, 25, was a sixth-round pick of the Colts in the 2022 draft. He signed a four-year, $3,838,188 million contract that included a $178,188 signing bonus.

In 2023, Ogletree appeared in 12 games for the Colts and caught nine passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns.