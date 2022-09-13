Colts Tried Out Kickers Josh Lambo & Matthew Wright

Joel A. Erickson reports that the Colts tried out former Jaguars K Josh Lambo on Tuesday. The team also tried out K Matthew Wright.

Lambo, 31, wound up signing on with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M back in 2015. He spent just over two years with the Chargers before he was waived at the start of the 2017 season.

The Jaguars later signed him to a contract during the 2017 season. Lambo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2019 when he agreed to a four-year extension worth $15.5 million and $6.5 million in full guarantees.

Jacksonville released Lambo and he later had a brief stint on the Steelers’ practice squad.

In 2021, Lambo has appeared in three games for the Jaguars and converted no field goals in three attempts and 5 of 7 extra points.