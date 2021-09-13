Colts Tried Out Seven Players

The Indianapolis Colts brought in seven players for tryouts on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

C Cohl Cabral DB Delano Hill C Drake Jackson S Josh Jones DB Jordan Lucas S Will Parks S Andrew Sendejo

Jones, 26, was a second-round pick by the Packers out of North Carolina State in 2017. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4.2 million deal when Green Bay waived Jones with a non-football illness last year.

Jones passed through waivers unclaimed and signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad. He was waived a few weeks later and claimed by the Jaguars. Jacksonville re-signed him as an unrestricted free agent this offseason only to release him last week.

In 2020, Jones appeared in 13 games for the Jaguars and recorded 83 tackles, one interception and a pass defense.

Sendejo, 33, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Rice back in 2010. He lasted just over a year in Dallas before he was claimed off of waivers by the Jets.

The Vikings later signed Sendejo to a four-year, $16 million contract that included $2.5 million guaranteed. He was set to make a base salary of $5.45 million for the 2019 season when the Vikings declined to pick up his option.

Sendejo later signed a one-year deal with the Eagles but was released midseason in order to protect a compensatory pick. He rejoined the Vikings to finish out the year.

From there, Sendejo signed a one-year contract with the Browns last year.

In 2020, Sendejo appeared in 14 games for the Browns and recorded 67 tackles, no interceptions, a forced fumble and two pass deflections.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.