Colts Tried Out Six Players

The Indianapolis Colts hosted six players for workouts, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

OL Matt Allen TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart TE Chris Herndon TE J.J. Howland TE Jamal Pettigrew TE Justin Rigg

Herndon, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jets out of Miami back in 2018. He was in entering the final year of his four-year, $3,171,368 contract that included a $711,368 signing bonus when the Jets traded him to the Vikings last year.

Herndon had been testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he caught on with New Orleans.

The Saints released Herndon last month.

In 2021, Herndon appeared in 16 games for the Vikings and caught four passes for 40 yards and a touchdown.