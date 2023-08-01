Colts Tried Out Six Players

The Indianapolis Colts brought in six free agents for workouts on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list of tryouts includes:

Nsekhe, 37, originally signed on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Texas State back in 2012. He was among the team’s final roster cuts and was claimed off of waivers by the Rams.

From there, Nsekhe had a brief stint with the Saints before signing a futures contract with Washington in 2015. After four seasons in Washington, Nsekhe agreed to a two-year, $14.5 million deal in 2019 with the Bills.

Neskhe would go on to play for the Cowboys, Colts and Rams.

In 2022, Nsekhe was active in 10 games for the Rams and made eight starts for them.

Seals-Jones, 28, signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M back in 2017. He was among Arizona’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and later signed on to the team’s practice squad.

Seals-Jones returned to Arizona in 2019 on an exclusive rights deal, but was waived and later claimed off waivers by the Browns. Cleveland declined to tender him a restricted offer in 2020 and he eventually signed on with the Chiefs.

From there, Seals-Jones played for Washington and the Giants.

In 2021, Seals-Jones appeared in 13 games for Washington, he hauled in 30 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns.