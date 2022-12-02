Colts Tried Out Three Players

The Indianapolis Colts brought in three free agent defensive backs for tryouts on Thursday including Ka’dar Hollman, Torry McTyer and David Vereen, according to Aaron Wilson.

Hollman, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2,694,948 rookie contract that included $174,948 guaranteed when the Packers traded him to the Texans during the preseason.

However, Houston waived Hollman during the final roster cuts. He caught on with the Saints and had a short stint on their practice squad.

From there, he played for the Texans and 49ers before signing on to the Falcons’ practice squad. Hollman has been on and off of the 49ers’ practice squad this season.

In 2020, Hollman appeared in 14 games for the Packers and recorded 10 tackles, no interceptions, and three pass deflections.