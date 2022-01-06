Colts Trying Out Veteran CB Prince Amukamara

According to Field Yates, the Colts are hosting veteran free agent CB Prince Amukamara for a tryout this week, as well as C Zack Williams.

Amukamara, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2011. After five years with the Giants, he signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars in 2016 before joining the Bears the following season.

Chicago re-signed him to a three-year, $27 million deal in August of 2018 and he was set to enter the final year of his deal when the Bears released Amukamara to create $9 million in cap space and $1 million in dead money.

From there, he signed on with the Raiders in May before being cut coming out of training camp. He then signed to the Cardinals practice squad during the 2020 season.

The Saints later signed Amukamara to a contract before eventually opting to let him go in 2021.

In 2019, Amukamara appeared in 15 games for the Bears and recorded 53 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and 10 pass defenses.