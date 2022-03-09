Colts Unable To Reach Agreement With LT Eric Fisher, Who Will Test Free Agency

According to Adam Schefter, the Colts tried to reach an agreement to re-sign LT Eric Fisher but the two sides were unable to bridge the gap.

Fisher is expected to hit the open market and Schefter adds he’s unlikely to be back in Indianapolis.

The veteran was not as good as previous seasons in 2021 as he recovered from a torn Achilles. But teams are desperate for help at tackle, so his market should still be solid.

Fisher, 31, was the No. 1 overall pick back in 2013. He signed a four-year, $63 million extension with $40 million guaranteed back in 2016.

Fisher was owed a base salary of $11.25 million for the 2021 season when the Chiefs opted to release him. He signed with the Colts on a one-year, $9.4 million deal.

In 2021, Fisher appeared in 15 games for the Colts and started all of them at left tackle. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 46 tackle out of 83 qualifying players.